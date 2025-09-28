Pakistan's Noor Zaman clinches Nash Cup title

KARACHI: Pakistan's emerging squash talent Noor Zaman lifted the Nash Cup 2025 in London, Canada, after defeating Egypt's Moustafa Elsirty in straight games in the final.
The 21-year-old fifth seed outclassed the tournament's second seed 3-0 in a thrilling 52-minute clash to secure the title.
Zaman edged a marathon first game 19-17 before sealing the match with 11-7 and 11-9 wins. The triumph marked a significant milestone for the reigning World U23 Champion.
Earlier, Zaman stormed into the final after defeating Colombia’s Matias Knudsen, the No. 7 seed, 11-3, 12-10, 11-3 in just 28 minutes, showcasing complete dominance.
Pakistan's Muhammad Ashab Irfan also delivered an impressive run, reaching the semifinals with a dramatic comeback victory over India’s Veer Chotrani.
After losing the first two games 9-11, 4-11, Ashab, seeded eighth, fought back brilliantly to win the next three 11-8, 11-8, 11-8, sealing a 3-2 win.
However, Ashab’s campaign ended in the semifinals, where he lost 3-1 to Elsirty, who prevailed 11-5, 11-3, 5-11, 11-2 in 44 minutes.
Zaman booked his semifinal spot by defeating Colombia’s Ronald Palomino 3-1, winning 11-4, 10-12, 11-7, 11-7 in 52 minutes.
The Nash Cup 2025, a PSA World Tour Copper-level event, carried a prize purse of $31,250.
