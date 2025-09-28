'One Direction' loses another key member of the band after Liam Payne

Paul Roberts viral confession about former band resurfaces after death

One Direction members were already having a hard time accepting the death of Liam Payne.

They now have another death to mourn following the unexpected passing of the 31-year-old.

Paul Roberts, choreographer behind the globally acclaimed pop group, has passed away after fighting a battle with cancer.

The saddening news was shared by Paul’s partner Phil Griffin via Instagram.

Taking it to social media, she shared a picture of the choreographer with a caption that confirmed the news of his passing.

She wrote, “Yesterday evening. after a courageous battle with cancer, Paul passed away gently at home, surrounded by his family. His departure, much like his life, was filled with grace. RIP.”

Roberts had worked with multiple A-list Hollywood names during his career.

Notably, he choreographed some of the most popular tracks of former band One Direction namely Steal My Girl, Best Song Ever and Kiss You.

Following his tragic passing, Paul’s old statement about the band has resurfaced where he spoke about how he knew very early on that there was magic in the boys.

“I knew very early on that there was a magic about them and I could see they had other skill-sets aside from being this very good-looking five-piece, and then four-piece, band”, he told BBC in 2021.

Roberts further added, "In personal moments you got to see them flourish. They'd mess around doing silly dance moves but I'd think, 'Actually if you wanted to dance really well you sure as hell could do it.”

This is the second key member the guys have lost after the sudden passing of Payne in October 2024.