Lola Young speaks about her sudden collapse on stage

Lola Young is speaking out after collapsing on stage at the All Things Go Music Festival on Saturday.

The incident occurred while Young was performing her 2024 track Conceited.

Fellow artist Remi Wolf took the stage soon after, noting that the moment was "really fucking scary." "My friend Lola is backstage, and she is okay," Wolf added.

Before the incident, the British singer-songwriter had revealed that she'd been having a "tricky couple of days."

"Sometimes life can really make you feel like you can’t continue," she said in a TikTok video.

"But you know what? Today I woke up and I made the decision to come here … And sometimes life can throw you lemons, and you just gotta fucking make lemonade."

On Friday night, a scheduled performance of Young's in New Jersey was canceled by her team "due to a sensitive matter," per Billboard.

Young recently released her third studio album, entitled I'm Only F**king Myself. She notably shot to fame with her viral hit "Messy," and reflected on her newfound stardom in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

When asked what she's taken away from "the whirlwind of the last few months" in her career, Young said, "The maddest thing I take from it is reiterating that I think with any form of success, regardless of how big things get for me, you’re still the same person and nothing really within you changes."