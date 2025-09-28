Cillian Murphy reflects on musical past: 'Huge for me'

Cillian Murphy talks about his love for music

Cillian Murphy opened up about his love for music and the album he loves most of all.

The Oppenheimer star initially started his career as a musician by forming a band in mid-1900s with his brother Paidi but later turned down the record deal due to his brother still being in school.

Following that he began performing in theatre plays in his hometown Cork, Ireland and then eventually went on to become the biggest Hollywood star.

The Oscar winner during his interview on NME along with his co-star Little Simz from Steve, shared that the Beatles 1969 album Abbey Road has been on the top of his list since the first time he heard it.

"When I was very young… I we used to go to the city library and actually rent cassettes. And I remember renting Abbey Road by The Beatles because my dad had the greatest hits on cassette," he said.

Murphy admitted that he heard the album again and again on the loop saying that "it always felt kind of like you were travelling through something."

Later on once he moved out of Ireland, Murphy developed a strange connection with the album as he ended up living near Abbey Road.

Murphy also talked about his father’s love for music.

"My dad was a Beatles fan and they were huge for me, listening to the greatest hits and then discovering the more interesting albums and having my mind blown. It was a constant source of exploration for me creatively," he said.

Although, Murphy is a critically acclaimed actor with an Oscar, BAFTA, Golden Globes and many other awards, yet the actor still fondly talks about music as his first passion.

Previously in an interview with the Irish Times, the star admitted, "I hate to talk about myself, but talking about music, I’m happy. Music was my first love. I had ambitions to be a musician, way, way before I ever thought about becoming an actor."