Zara Tindall marks major win with royal family after week of tensions

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike celebrated a major win as the couple joined the royal family in celebration after a whirlwind week of bad news.

Princess Anne’s daughter, who had been living in Australia for the past few months returned to the UK, attended a special event, which the monarch along with the Prince and Princess of Wales had been eagerly waiting for.

On Saturday, at the Women’s Rugby World Cup final held at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, delighted the royal family as England scored a victory over Canada. While many members of the royal family did not attend the match, Zara and Mike were present drinking in the energy of the win.

“What a day!!” Mike wrote in a post shared on Instagram. “Massive congrats to @redrosesrugby what a win.”

He continued, “Amazing atmosphere, thanks to @howdeninsurance for having us! There will be some sore heads in the morning! #womensrwc2025 #champions #englandrugby.”

Just hours before the match kicked off, Princess Kate had shared an uplifting message of her own to the team.

“Good luck England! Wishing the very best of luck to the @redrosesrugby in their Women’s Rugby World Cup Final at Twickenham today. We’re so proud of you!” she signed off with her initials.

Moreover, King Charles penned a personal message sending his “warmest good wishes” to both teams – noting that he is head of state for both UK and Canada. The monarch had written, “Whatever the result, you have already done your countries proud.”

The delightful news would have certainly served as a distraction from the scandal that has plagued the royal family’s peace. The royals have been jarred by the latest scandal involving Sarah Ferguson and the grovelling email she sent to Epstein in 2011, just weeks after shunning him.

Eight charities have so far cut ties from Fergie, and the future of the York family hands in balance.