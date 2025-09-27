Pakistan, India fans voice hopes ahead of Asia Cup final in Dubai

India's Tilak Varma in action in Asia Cup 2025 Group A Pakistan and India match on at Dubai International Stadium UAE, on September 14, 2025.— Reuters

DUBAI: Excitement reached fever pitch in Dubai on Saturday as fans from Pakistan, India, and across the cricketing world flocked to the city ahead of Sunday’s Asia Cup final between the arch rivals.

Supporters are firmly backing their own teams, and some Indian fans in Dubai have openly expressed their wish for a Pakistan victory. “I am Indian, but my heart says Pakistan should win. Times are difficult back home, and today I feel with Pakistan,” said one Indian supporter, offering prayers for the Men in Green.

Pakistani fans are pinning their hopes on fiery pace from Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, while Indian supporters remain confident, singling out opener Abhishek Sharma as their trump card.

Yet amid the passion and rivalry, several fans stressed that the true spirit of the game must prevail.

“Cricket should build friendships, not fuel disputes. The focus should be on the game, not on unnecessary controversies,” said one spectator.

With thousands of fans flying in from across the world to watch the final live, expectations are high for a thrilling contest that will showcase the best of cricket. Whether it is Pakistan or India that lifts the trophy, many hope that, above all, the winner will be the game itself.