Sarah Ferguson takes urgent decision as Royal Lodge eviction fears grow

The Duchess of York appears to be rushing towards damage control as King Charles and Prince William hold summit at Balmoral.

For the past year, the monarch has been at odds with his disgraced brother Prince Andrew over the 30-room mansion Royal Lodge, especially after officially cutting off his funding.

The scandals surrounding Andrew were already a thorn for the reputation of the royal family and with the latest revelations about Fergie’s email correspondence with Epstein has sent shockwaves at Palace.

Fears grow for the York family as the King, no matter how much he wants to avoid cutting ties with Andrew and his ex-wife Fergie, could be forced to take strict action, starting with Royal Lodge.

It has been revealed that Fergie sold her £4.2million townhouse, which she had purchased in her own name back in June 2022 as an investment. The luxury property also had daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie listed on Land Registry paperwork.

In new documents obtained by the press, it shows that pending application for its sale was struck over the summer. It is uncertain how much Fergie had actually sold the property for.

The spokesman for the Duchess, James Henderson, said that Fergie was “wasn’t looking to sell it” but she “was asked by the tenant to buy it and it seemed like a good time to sell”.

It is possible that Fergie must have anticipated some bad news and wanted to prepare for the worst as Prince William had made his feelings clear on the Yorks.

Over the summer, royal biographer Andrew Lownie had written a blistering book about the downfall of the York, citing their many scandals and shady activities. They were not able to recover from the blow when Fergie’s grovelling apology to Jeffery Epstein surfaced.

Eight charities have so far severed ties with the Duchess, it remains to be seen what will finally become of the Yorks.