Kate Middleton shares exciting message after King Charles special nod

Princess Kate joined King Charles to send a supportive message hours before an exciting event.

On September 27, Kensington Palace released the Princess of Wales' personal message ahead of the Women's Rugby World Cup final between England and Canada.

The future Queen shared a delightful photo with England's team member and penned, "Good luck England! Wishing the very best of luck to the @redrosesrugby in their Women’s Rugby World Cup Final at Twickenham today. We’re so proud of you! C."

It is important to note that Kate Middleton's message came after King Charles extended warm wishes to Team England and Canada, facing each other in today's final.

Buckingham Palace shared the monarch's personal note in which he lauded the efforts of both teams as the head of the Commonwealth.

At the end of his statement, Charles hopes that the best team wins after showcasing "spirit of sportsmanship, determination and true grit that makes rugby such a wonderful game to watch."

He concluded by saying, "Whatever the result, you have already done your country proud. Good luck to you all. Charles R."