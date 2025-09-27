Taylor Swift excites fans with early release of 'Showgirl' special edition

Taylor Swift is keeping the excitement high for her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl with a series of surprises.

Just one week before the release of her highly anticipated 12th album, the 14-time Grammy winner debuted special edition CDs to delight her fans.

On Friday, September 26, shortly after the countdown on her website reached 4 p.m. ET, the Cruel Summer chart topper treated her devoted followers to these special CDs, which come with a hand-signed photo.

This latest album variant is just one of the many surprises she has offered ahead of the official release of TS12.

Fans can choose from four different photos signed by the Blank Space hitmaker included with the physical album, along with a collectible 8-page booklet featuring never-before-seen photos and song lyrics from The Life of a Showgirl.

These special editions are available on her website for the next 48 hours or while supplies last.

However, the treats don’t stop there. On Friday, September 19, the Gorgeous songstress announced The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, an event scheduled for the first weekend after her album drops.

"I hereby invite you to a dazzling soiree, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Oct 3 - Oct 5, only in cinemas!" she wrote on Instagram.

Swift, 35, teased fans with promises of an exclusive peek into the world premiere of the music video for her new single, The Fate of Ophelia.

Moreever, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage, cut-by-cut explanations of the music’s inspiration, and brand-new lyric videos from The Life of a Showgirl, will also be inlcuded.