Prince William set to deliver key speech to Britons

Future monarch William will make an important speech at an event in London to pay emotional tribute to the real heroes.

The Prince of Wales will grace the launch event of the first global memorial for humanitarian aid workers on October 1st at Gunnersbury Park in London.

The heir to the British throne will highlight individuals who promote determination, devotion, and dedication, supporting communities in need and those suffering.

He will deliver a speech during the event and then have the opportunity to view the memorial, which has been designed to show a circle of 15 human-scale figures with spaces allowing visitors to join hands to ‘complete the circle.’

The Humanitarian Memorial Committee is a group of prominent UK-based humanitarians who came together in 2015.

The memorial has been created by British artist Michael Landy CBE RA and the Humanitarian Memorial Committee with the vision of creating a lasting tribute to aid workers.

The artwork will honour all humanitarians who have lost their lives in service as well as celebrate those who continue to serve their happy moments at risk to help others in their hour of need.

Prince William will deliver a speech during the event and then have the opportunity to view the memorial, which has been designed to show a circle of 15 human-scale figures with spaces allowing visitors to join hands to ‘complete the circle.’

William always spares time for people friendly activities amid preparations for his destined role as he's born to become king.

At the event, King Charles' eldest son will also hear about the current challenges faced by humanitarian workers in Ukraine, Sudan and the Middle East and hear about colleagues they have lost.