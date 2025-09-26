Congo virus claims third life in Karachi this year

A representational image of a tick carrying Congo virus. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: A 28-year-old man from Karachi, who was a butcher by profession, died of Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), commonly known as Congo virus, on Friday.

The individual was admitted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre just two days prior, experiencing symptoms of high fever and abdominal pain, according to the hospital management.

The latest death represents the third confirmed case of a fatality due to the Congo virus in Karachi this year.

The patient was reportedly a butcher by profession, which likely exposed him to infected animals — a common source of transmission for the Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) virus.

According to the hospital management, the diagnosis of Congo virus was confirmed earlier this morning, based on laboratory test results. Despite medical efforts, the patient's condition deteriorated, and he succumbed to the illness.

Earlier in June, Zubair, a 26-year-old man from Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi and a 42-year-old man from Malir died of the disease.

The Congo virus can be transmitted through tick bites or through contact with the blood or tissues of infected animals, particularly during slaughter. There is currently no vaccine available.

Medical experts have urged the public, especially those involved in animal handling and slaughtering, to take precautionary measures, such as wearing gloves and protective clothing.