Cardi B gives rare insight of her relationship with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B has confirmed that she is expecting her fourth child with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

The announcement was made during her appearance on CBS Mornings with Gayle King, where she revealed that she and Diggs are thrilled about the upcoming addition to their family.

The singer and Diggs' relationship has been making headlines due to their high-profile careers in music and sports. Despite the attention, the couple seems to be going strong, with Cardi B expressing confidence in their future together.

On the podcast Call Her Daddy, the Bodak Yellow crooner shared insights into the early stages of their relationship, highlighting Diggs' respectful approach. "It wasn't a DM thing. I could feel the vibe that he liked me, but he never approached me," she said.

She also reflected on her journey of moving on from her previous relationship with Offset, emphasising the importance of forming new connections. "If you're so used to getting attention from one person, you have to get attention from somebody," she noted.

Both Cardi B and Diggs have achieved significant success in their respective fields. Diggs, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, continues to be a key player for the New England Patriots, while Cardi B maintains a high profile in the music industry with multiple platinum releases.

When asked about the pregnancy announcement, Diggs responded with a measured tone, saying, "I won't talk too much about my personal life, but I heard about it."

However, he later showed his excitement by commenting on one of Cardi B's Instagram posts announcing her upcoming tour.

Cardi B's pregnancy has sparked a mix of congratulations and discussions among fans, with some noting the contrast between her enthusiastic response and Diggs' more reserved reaction.