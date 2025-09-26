Kendall Jenner to make Hollywood debut?

Kendall Jenner set hearts racing with a glimpse of her acting chops, sparking a fan frenzy about her Hollywood debut.

On Thursday, September 25, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shared a clip on Instagram, which captured her sizzling chemistry with American actor and model Matthew Noszka.

The two models appeared in a promotional video for Vogue World Hollywood, slow-dancing in the rain while sharing an intense, loving gaze that that felt completely natural and effortless.

The preview quickly ignited excitement among Kendall's fans, with many rooting for her to ditch modeling for acting, with one saying, "I been said Kendall needs to move on from modeling and get into acting. I’m telling you."

"Kendall?? Acting?? Yes please [two red heart emoji]," another added while a third chimed in with a suggestion for the plot, "in a tragic heartbreak lovestory."

"Hollywood needs Kendall as an actor," a fourth commented followed by another admirer, remarking, "Kendall would slay any role."

Whether or not a full Hollywood debut is on the horizon, Kylie Jenner's elder sister has already dipped her toes into acting with a short film, The Tiger, which was released across all Gucci channels on September 24.

Kendall, who was recently linked to Bad Bunny, also made a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance in the trailer, leaving fans wanting more.