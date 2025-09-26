King Charles holds key decision about Prince Andrew amid threat

King Charles holds 'banning' Prince Andrew amid serious threat

King Charles stepped back from making a stern decision about Prince Andrew's fate amid a serious threat.

The shame that Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, brought to the royal family is not hidden from anyone.

From Jeffrey Epstein to the Chinese spy scandal, the Duke of York made it to the negative headlines from time to time, which is a big headache for the monarch.

Most recently, the leading woman of the York household, Fergie, received severe backlash after an email in which he called the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein her "supreme friend" leaked in the media.

Soon after the revelation, a series of charities cut ties with the Duchess of York, which was seen as a big blow for the Yorks.

Amid the family crisis, King Charles is reportedly facing mounting pressure to ban Andrew and Sarah completely from even unofficial royal gatherings.

However, an insider told Closer Magazine that the monarch fears that the permanent ban might provoke Andrew to write a tell-all memoir, which could be more distracting for the royals.

The source shared, "Of course, when and if they set him loose, he'll be in more desperate straits, and that’s when a tell-all will really appeal to him."

"Andrew has already talked about doing one. If he’s banned for eternity, he’ll likely do anything for cash," the report stated.

Notably, no official comments have been made by Buckingham Palace as of now about the ongoing controversy surrounding the Yorks.