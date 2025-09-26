King Charles' next move could send shockwaves through monarchy: 'times of war'

The complete removal of Prince Andrew from the royal fold would mark a historic decision for King Charles

King Charles could risk bringing the Royal Family into disgrace if he takes severe action against Prince Andrew, according to a veteran royal commentator.

The monarch continues to deal with the fall out from a long-running scandal involving his younger brother and former sister-in-law, Sarah Ferguson- a controversy that remains in the media spotlight due to their past association with the late Jeffrey Epstein.

The issue has gained fresh momentum after emails sent by the Duchess of York to Epstein in 2011 resurfaced.

In the messages, Fergie appeared to apologise to Epstein for publicly disowning him as her supreme friend.

Now, speculation is growing that King Charles may take a decisive action to distance the monarchy from the Yorks with Prince Andrew's membership in the Order of the Garter, the oldest and most prestigious chivalric order in Britain, reportedly at risk.

However, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has warned that such a move could backfire, stating that revoking Andrew's honorary title 'could risk bringing the Royal Family into disrepute.'

Fitzwilliams noted that such revocations have only occurred 'in extremis'-usually during war time.

For context, the last time a Garter Knight was removed from the order was when Japanese Emperor Hirohito was stripped of the title during the second world war.

Moreover, the complete removal of Prince Andrew from the royal fold would mark a historic and unprecedent decision for King Charles.