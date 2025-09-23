Prince Harry returns to Diana’s key mission after blow from King Charles

Prince Harry is shifting his focus as he is taking a leaf out of his mother, Princess Diana’s book, after receiving disappointing news from his father, King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex, who met his father earlier this month after nearly two years, made a meaningful appearance to honour the work of his late mother.

A recent report claimed that after the meeting with the King, Harry could be welcomed to the royal fold, but all those claims were dismissed by royal sources. However, Harry remains undeterred in his public service.

Harry, via The Archewell Foundation, joined forces with UNAIDS to highlight an important message along with other big names. The 41-year-old appeared alongside Magic Johnson, Charlize Theron and more, urging to continue funding programmes that work to eliminate HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), which can lead to AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) if not treated.

The short film was screened at the United Nations’ global gathering in September 2025. It revealed that while there is treatment available and millions of lives have been saved, the threat still lingers. It noted “severe” cuts in funding could be detrimental for curbing the crisis.

“Without urgent action, we will slip backwards,” Harry said in the video. “We are already seeing drastic cuts to HIV prevention and treatment programmes.”

Theron added that if funding is not restored, UNAIDS estimates that it could lead to 4.2 million preventable deaths by 2029.