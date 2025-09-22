Sarah Ferguson to cut ties with Andrew, royal lodge after latest blow?

Sarah Ferguson to part ways with Prince Andrew after major loss?

Sarah Ferguson may take a decisive step to secure her future without her ex-husband Prince Andrew after being dropped as patron of a UK children’s hospice.

Julia’s House, which runs hospices in Dorset and Wiltshire, confirmed that the Duchess of York’s role as patron held since 2018 was no longer tenable after emails resurfaced linking her once again to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew's friend.

The Duchess, who still shares a luxury royal residence with Andrew even 19 years after their divorce, has fueled speculation of leaving the Royal Lodge after latest blow from the charity.

She faces several questions for her unwavering support to Andrew even after all his alleged missteps and scandals.

Some senior royals have already cut ties with the Duke to save their popularity among public. Now, it seems as Fergie will be the next to do so.

So far, the Duchess appears his diehard fan and she did not leave Andrew even after she was striped of his patronages by the late Queen.

Andrew's association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and, most recently, his alleged connection with an "spy" did not matter to the Duchess.

“I won’t let him down,” Ferguson told of her ex-husband.

“He supports me as much as I support him. He’s supported me through thick and thin, not just marriage or divorce. We agree on the three Cs — communication, compromise, compassion,” she explained in an interview.

Ferguson and Andrew share two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and after their 1996 divorce have remained close friends, even live together at royal residence.

It is also being claimed that King Charles will also prefer to get rid of the Duke and Duchess of York after a new scandal.

Once Ferguson said of the monarch: “I’ve known the King all my life, and I absolutely adore him.”

“He’s kind and makes me laugh, and I love that he still calls me Fergie,” she added.

The move comes after newly published emails from 2011 revealed Fergie had written to Epstein calling him a “steadfast, generous and supreme friend” and apologised for publicly criticising him.

In one message, Ferguson appeared to offer a deeply personal apology, writing: “Sometimes the heart speaks better than the words. You have my heart. With lots of love, dear Jeffrey.”

She continued with an expression of regret, “I know you feel hellaciously let down by me from what you were either told or read and I must humbly apologise to you and your heart for that.”