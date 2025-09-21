King Charles impresses designer with unexpected fashion insight about Camilla

King Charles has proven himself to be quite an impressive husband-one who knows even the smallest details about his wife's style preferences.

The founder of British footwear brand Sole Bliss had a memorable encounter with the monarch earlier this year, and she was stunned by how much he knew about Queen Camilla's favourite heels.

'The King was relaxed and personable,' recalls Lisa Kay in an interview with PEOPLE.

'He genuinely seemed interested in our business and knew so much about the Queen's preferences-it felt like chatting with my any husband who pays attention to what his wife likes to wear.'

The conversation took an even more interesting turn when King Charles, 76,, shared specific insight into Camilla's favourite footwear preferences, saying:

'She likes a heel that's not too narrow, a block heel.'

For context, Kay has been supplying shoes to Camilla since 2018. Her brand, Solo Bliss, is now preparing to expand into their menswear.

The meeting with the King took place in June at Windsor Castle, in celebration of being one of the 197 recipients of the King's Award for Enterprise, one of the highest honours bestowed upon British businesses.

'I am beyond honoured to have been chosen to receive it,' Kay says.

'It really feels like this is a turning point for us, and I am so proud of my team and the hard worm that enabled us to achieve this milestone.'