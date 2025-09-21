King Charles gets in one-on-one conversation with world's oldest person

King Charles paid a special visit to Ethel Caterham, the world's oldest person, at her Surrey care home on Thursday.

The 116-year-old centenarian shared vivid memories with the monarch, including her recollections of his investiture as Prince of Wales in 1969.

"I remember when your mother crowned you in Caernarfon Castle," she told him, prompting King Charles to respond with a warm "oh yes" and "you see, fascinating."

Mrs Caterham's memories didn't stop there. She also reminisced about how "all the girls were in love with you and wanted to marry you," which brought a hearty laugh and raised eyebrows from the King.

One of Mrs Caterham's granddaughters, Kate Henderson, chimed in, "You were saying that the other day, weren't you? You said 'Prince Charles was so handsome. All the girls were in love with him'. A true prince and now the King." The King responded with a playful grimace, joking, "Yes well, all that's left of him anyway."

The King's visit to Mrs Caterham came shortly after his official send-off to US President Donald Trump at Windsor.

During their conversation, they also discussed Mrs Caterham's cherished memories of attending a royal garden party at Buckingham Palace in the 1960s.

The meeting space featured several royal birthday greetings, including cards from Charles and Camilla, the late Queen Elizabeth II, and a personally signed message from the King.

These cards are part of the 17 birthday cards Mrs Caterham has received from the King and his late mother since turning 100.