Katherine LaNasa gives peek into first Emmy experience

Katherine LaNasa's first Emmy Awards experience was one for the books.

The 58-year-old actress took home the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award for her role as Dana Evans in The Pitt. But before the big night, LaNasa had a little help from her friend Sarah Paulson, who shared some valuable advice with her.

Paulson, who has been through the Emmy gauntlet a few times, told People magazine that she reminded LaNasa to "breathe and take it all in and enjoy the moment and just try to be where your feet are."

Paulson credits Jamie Lee Curtis for giving her similar advice in the past, saying, "More will be revealed. Be where your feet are." This chain of women supporting each other is a beautiful thing, according to Paulson.

LaNasa's emotional acceptance speech was a heartfelt thank you to her team, her costar Noah Wyle, and her family.

"Oh my goodness, I am so proud and honored to receive this award from the Academy," she said, adding that she had always wanted to work with producer John Wells. LaNasa's win was a testament to her hard work and dedication to her craft.

Before the big night, LaNasa told the outlet that she already felt like a winner just for being nominated.

"I feel like I already won because you never un-become an Emmy-nominated actress," she said. "It's really a lovely stamp of approval from your peers." LaNasa's humility and gratitude were evident in her speech and interviews