Sarah Ferguson faces fresh trouble as new details exposed in Epstein case

King Charles was only beginning to rely on his former sister-in-law Sarah Ferguson when his errant brother Prince Andrew had been causing blow after blow with his controversies.

However, this time around, it’s not Andrew but his ex-wife Fergie who have been exposed for maintaining ties with convicted financier Jeffery Epstein.

Back in March 2011, Fergie had issued a public apology in an interview noting that her involvement with Epstein was “gigantic error of judgment”.

“I abhor paedophilia and any sexual abuse of children,” she said at the time. “I cannot state more strongly that I know a terrible, terrible error of judgement was made, my having anything to do with Jeffrey Epstein”.

She noted that “what he did was wrong and for which he was rightly jailed”.

Now, in an email, which was sent in April that year, obtained by The Mail on Sunday revealed that the Duchess of York had lied when she pledged to cut ties with Epstein.

Fergie had “humbly apologised” for to “steadfast, generous and supreme friend” for her public comments as she was forced to speak out in a bid to save her career as a children’s author.

She also reassured him that she “never used the P (paedophilia) word about you”.

This is set to be a massive blow for the royal family as Andrew and Sarah had made a public appearance with the royals last week at Westminster Cathedral. The ex-couple attended the Duchess of Kent funeral, but the discomfort of the royals around the Yorks was notable.

The report could cause major problems for the Yorks in the near future especially as Prince William is already making plans to cut them off for good.

Sarah Ferguson spokesperson issues statement after bombshell Epstein emails

According to a spokesman for the Duchess of York, Sarah was threatened by Epstein that he would sue her for defamation after her Evening Standard interview in 2011. She was at the time advised to try and “assuage” him.

“The Duchess spoke of her regret about her association with Epstein many years ago, and as they have always been, her first thoughts are with his victims,” the statement read. “Like many people, she was taken in by his lies.

“As soon as she was aware of the extent of the allegations against him, she not only cut off contact but condemned him publicly, to the extent that he then threatened to sue her for defamation for associating him with paedophilia.

“She does not shrink back from anything she said then,” it surmised. “This email was sent in the context of advice the Duchess was given to try to assuage Epstein and his threats.”