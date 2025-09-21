Prince Harry, Meghan celebrate in first joint appearance after royal reunion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in high spirits as they returned to a key event just days after King Charles finally met his younger son in UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex beamed as they arrived together at Kevin Costner’s oceanside estate in California for an annual charity event on Saturday for third year in a row.

They were seen mingling with guests in attendance. They also took time to talk with first responders and law enforcement who were also present.

The fundraiser is held for essential equipment and mental wellness programmes for Santa Barbara County’s first responders. This year’s event featured Trisha Yearwood, Good Charlotte, The Fray and more for its concert.

At one point, the Harry stepped onto the stage with Meghan and addressed the crowd. The couple appeared jolly and cosied up together as Harry spoke to the audience.

Over last week, Prince Harry was in the UK for a series of engagement with regards to his patronages he continues to hold following his royal exit in 2020. The trip had proved to be eventful for Harry, who finally met his father after 19 months of their last meeting.

Buckingham Palace shared in a statement that the father and son had tea at Clarence House. While the Palace did not share any more details, royal sources reveal that it was a massive step towards a reconciliation.

Allies of Harry have also claimed that the Duke is looking to move back to UK because he wants to educate his two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, in his home country.

It remains to be seen how things pan out in the near future for the ties between the Sussexes and the royals.