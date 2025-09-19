Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson 'driving wedge' between William, King Charles

Prince William at odds with King Charles over Andrew, Sarah invite

Prince William is reportedly not on the same page with his father, King Charles, over a sensitive family issue.

For the unversed, the monarch included Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson in the list of royal members attending the Duchess of Kent's funeral at Westminster Cathedral.

However, the decision seemingly did not sit well with the future King, who left "furious" when his uncle tried to talk to him after the service.

In the viral photos and videos, William was seen visibly upset over the Duke and Duchess of York's presence at the sombre event.

As reported by Express, lip reader Jeremy Freeman claimed that Andrew told William, "...we had a lovely time in those days, didn't we... I remember those days."

But, his remarks did not go down well with the Prince of Wales, and as per a royal author Andrew Lownie, he left angry for hearing such comments at an emotional moment.

The royal expert added, "He has been at pains to distance himself from his uncle and not be photographed with him."

Mr Lownie told the Mirror, "He believes his father has not dealt with him with sufficient firmness and that Andrew – and Sarah Ferguson – have done much to undermine the good work of other members of the Royal Family."

It has been said that Andrew and Fergie are trying to create a divide between King Charles and his son, Prince William.