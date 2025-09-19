Stephen Baldwin makes rare comment about Hailey Beiber amid family rift

Stephen Baldwin has heaped praise on his daughter Hailey Bieber's entrepreneurial skills, expressing admiration for her success with her makeup and skincare line, Rhode.

In a rare comment about his daughter, Baldwin said on Tori Spelling's podcast MisSPELLING that Hailey has "done the impossible, relatively." He added, "But in this day and age, in the last 10 years, it's not impossible. It's happened.”

Baldwin's praise comes after Rhode's acquisition by e.l.f. Beauty in a $1 billion deal. He attributes Hailey's success to her focus on developing products with real value, saying, "The reason it's succeeding is people are responding to it. It actually works as hydration and all of that."

The actor also commended Hailey for turning down a major cosmetics opportunity early on because she wanted to create something more meaningful.

The father-daughter duo has had a complex relationship in the past. In July 2024, Hailey Bieber hinted at a frosty relationship with her family, stating, "I'm not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I'm very independent. I'm my own individual now, and I've built my own family."

Despite this, Baldwin posted a cryptic video on Instagram saying "I love you" after her interview was published.

Baldwin expressed gratitude that Hailey chose a business path rooted in authenticity, saying, "She's super smart, smart in business... Succeeded as a model prior to everything she's doing now."

He also hinted at his relief that her achievements came through a positive industry rather than less stable opportunities, adding, "And young people are making unbelievable amounts of money on the Internet in ways that are very sketchy. So God bless her"