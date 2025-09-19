Jimmy Fallon finally breaks silence after Jimmy Kimmel's suspension

Jimmy Fallon finally speaks out amid Jimmy Kimmel show controversy

Jimmy Fallon has finally spoken out in the wake of the indefinite suspension of fellow late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

On Thursday, September 18, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host briefly shifted the tone of his show from its usual lighthearted humour to a more serious note as he addressed Kimmel’s abrupt removal from ABC’s lineup.

"Well guys, the big story is that Jimmy Kimmel was suspended by ABC, after pressure from the FCC leaving everyone thinking, 'WTF,'" Fallon quipped during his monologue before sharing a more heartfelt message.

"But to be honest with you all, I don’t know what’s going on — no one does. But I do know Jimmy Kimmel, and he is a decent, funny, and loving guy. And I hope he comes back," he said, offering his public support for Kimmel during this difficult time.

While Fallon, 51, expressed solidarity with Kimmel, 57, he didn’t miss the chance to take a jab at Donald Trump, whose involvement in the situation has stirred further controversy.

During the show, any punchlines aimed at the current President of the United States were interrupted by an announcer for comedic effect.

The censorship gag was brief as Fallon continued mocking the political figure comments about the U.S.–U.K. relations.

This satirical swipe came in response to Trump’s recent Truth Social post, in which he celebrated Kimmel’s show being pulled and called for further action against other late-night hosts.

"Great News for America: The ratings-challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible," he wrote.

He didn’t stop there and went on to call out Fallon and fellow NBC host Seth Meyers.

"That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT," Trump wrote.