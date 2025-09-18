King Charles starts the day alone as royal breakfast custom continues

King Charles began his morning apart from his American guests, as tradition dictates that the monarch takes breakfast privately, even after a night of shared festivities.

While the Trumps had joined him for a lavish banquet at Windsor Castle the evening before, the King observed the custom of dining separately at the start of the day, a long-standing royal routine rather than any sign of distance.

Before their parting at Windsor Castle, President Trump offered a final tribute to King Charles.

Addressing reporters, he said, “Thank you very much, everybody. He’s a great gentleman and a great King.”

While the King kept to protocol, the spotlight shifted to Windsor’s Frogmore Gardens, where the Princess of Wales and First Lady Melania Trump delighted a group of Scouts from Lewisham with thoughtful gifts.

Kate delighted the children with homemade sandwiches filled with honey harvested from her Norfolk estate, Anmer Hall, while Melania added a transatlantic touch, gifting each Scout a pot of honey from the White House’s own hives.

This is the very first time, Melania Trump and the Princess of Wales have joined forces for a joint engagement.

Unlike President Donald Trump’s first term visit, when the pair never carried out an event together.