Activist Brian Krassenstein's ‘I am ANTIFA’ post goes viral: Find out how netizen react

In a surprising development, U.S. President Donald Trump took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, September 18, 2025, and shared a post declaring "Antifa" a terrorist organization.

"Antifa" is a shorthand term for "anti-fascist" used to describe a rambling, organized network of left-wing activists.

Amid the ongoing debate centered around Charlie Kirk’s death, Brian Krassenstein, an American social media personality, writer, and entrepreneur who has been critical of Donald Trump from his first day in the Oval Office back in 2016, shared a post on X.

He wrote, "I am ANTIFA."

Through the post, Krassenstein tried to explain that Antifa is not an organized group but rather represents an ideology built on anti-fascist principles.

The left-wing activist also highlighted the legal limitations surrounding Trump’s announcement, explaining that US law doesn’t allow domestic groups to be designated as terrorist organizations.

He added further that no federal statute grants a president the power to make such a designation unilaterally within the country, referring to Trump’s move as legally unfounded and politically troubling.

Netizen troll Brian Krassenstein

As soon as the post went viral, netizens took to X and criticized Brian Krassenstein.

One such user wrote, "You are being disingenuous, there's antifa the concept and then there's antifa the group which has gotten into it with other groups at protests. Nobody is trying to go after a concept."

Another one jumped in and wrote, "Brian just admitted that he is a domestic terrorist. Goodness gracious. This guy needs to go touch some grass at his Florida mansion in his gated community."

The third one quipped, "That argument doesn't work anymore Brian-what now?"

Republicans and conservative analysts have hailed Trump’s decision to designate Antifa as a terrorist organization, having long been arguing that the group’s organic structure allows it to escape burden for its actions.