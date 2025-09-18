Jessie J announces new album following completion of cancer treatment

Jessie J teases songs from upcoming album 'Don’t Tease Me With A Good Time'

Jessie J has officially confirmed her new album after the completion of her cancer treatment.

Taking it to Instagram, the 37-year-old American singer shared a few songs including No Secret, Believe in Magic, And the Award Goes To and Living My Best Life from her upcoming album "Don’t Tease Me With A Good Time" and also shared the release date of the new venture.

She simply mentioned the name and official release date of the album which is October 28, 2025.

The singer further disclosed that her new collection of songs is available for pre-order.

The exciting news comes after she received all the prescribed treatment for her illness.

Last month, Jessie had to cancel her UK and European dates for her Acoustic Tour due to the breast cancer treatment.

The Price Tag hitmaker shared her health update via press release on August 28 saying that she will be postponing her shows due to second surgery.

Jessie said at the time, “Unfortunately I have to have a second surgery - nothing too serious but it has to be done by the end of this year.”

"This falls in the middle of the tour I had booked. I’m so sorry, I feel frustrated and sad, but I need to be better, I need to be healed”, she revealed.

The Domino singer was first diagnosed with cancer in June 2025. She recently returned to stage on September 6 to play at BBC Radio 2 in England.