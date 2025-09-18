King and Queen give St George’s Banquet table royal seal of approval: Watch

King Charles III and Queen Camilla's entrance to St George's Hall

The King and Queen were spotted carefully inspecting the grand banquet table inside St George’s Hall as final touches were made ahead of tonight’s glittering State Banquet.

Now, a closer picture of the evening’s lavish plans is emerging from the ornate decorations and table settings to the guest list, music, and, of course, the menu itself.

Guests will be treated to a refined three-course feast, beginning with Hampshire watercress panna cotta served alongside parmesan shortbread and a delicate quail egg salad.

The main course features organic Norfolk chicken ballotine, wrapped in ribbons of courgette and finished with a thyme and savoury-infused jus.

Donald Trump will sit next to the King Charles for the dinner

To round off the evening, diners will enjoy a show-stopping vanilla ice cream bombe, filled with Kentish raspberry sorbet and paired with lightly poached Victoria plums.

This evening’s State Banquet is set to dazzle not only with fine dining but also with breathtaking décor and a rich programme of music.

Flowers with handpicked seasonal blooms and herbs were gathered from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, and The Savill Garden in Windsor Great Park.

These will be displayed in gleaming silver-gilt centrepieces drawn from the Grand Service, transforming the long banquet table into a floral spectacle.

The Royal table has 139 candles and 1452 pieces of cutlery placed on it

In a thoughtful gesture, any arrangements that cannot be reused will be passed on to Floral Angels, a charity supported by Queen Camilla.

From there, the flowers will find new life brightening hospices, elderly care homes, shelters, and community spaces across London.

The evening will also feature a sweeping musical repertoire, including the soaring aria Nessun Dorma from Puccini’s Turandot, arranged by Carlo Martelli.

Guests will also hear Peter Martin’s lively Scottish Dances, Schubert’s Ave Maria reimagined by Matt Naughtin, and Henry Purcell’s stately Trumpet Tune and Air.