Prince William furious after being seated near 'boring' Prince Andrew

Prince William did not seem interested in interacting with his 'boring,' uncle Prince Andrew, according to a royal author and historian.

Speaking to GB News, Alexander Larman weighed in on the awkward interaction between the two royals, describing the Duke of York as a 'reputational disaster' for the Royal Family.

The moment was observed as members of the family attended the funeral of the Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral on Tuesday.

The Prince of Wales, who is reportedly not on good terms with Andrew, appeared visibly uncomfortable on the steps of the Cathedral following the service, as Prince Andrew attempted to make light conversation.

Sharing his analysis of the interaction between the two royals, Mr. Larman told GB News: 'It's hilarious interaction to watch because you see the contempt and boredom on William's face, because Andrew is deeply boring man.

'I mean , that's the funny thing, he is n't a sort of buccaneering, cartoonish baddie, he's just a really, really dull man who happens to be a member of the Royal Family.'

A Royal source also claimed that Prince William was left 'furious' by the interaction and being seated so close to Andrew at the funeral, saying that the future King felt 'ambushed.'

A friend of the Prince of Wales told the DailyBeast that it was a 'disgrace' that he was sat with his uncle at the service.