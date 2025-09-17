Prince Andrew disrespectful move at funeral leaves royals uncomfortable

Prince Andrew appeared a little too chuffed, standing front and centre, at the sombre funeral service of the Duchess of Kent, putting other members of the royal family at unease.

On Tuesday, the disgraced Duke of York arrived at Westminster Cathedral accompanied by his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, after being led by a police escort from their home at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Members of the public, who were gathered outside the church to pay their respects, notably gasped when the couple entered with sheer confidence, per The Mirror. They had joined King Charles, Prince and Princess of Wales, Duchess Sophie and the grieving family of the Katharine, who died as age 92.

Andrew had been stripped off of his royal titles and patronages following his sex scandal and shady friendship with convicted financier Jeffery Epstein. There is still an active court case undertaking in the US about Epstein and his connections and Prince Andrew remains one of the prominent people of interest.

The members of the royal family also appeared at discomfort, including King Charles and Prince William, especially after Andrew’s disrespectful antics.

Given the solemnity of the event, Andrew was seen laughing openly right next to the emotional Kent family.

Prince William also looked visibly uncomfortable and embarrassed standing next to his shamed uncle, who was sharing a joke with Fergie. The public also appeared displeased by the mere presence of Andrew.

Meanwhile, senior members of the family focussed their attention to the sombre event, saying their goodbyes. Duchess Sophie was seen blowing a kiss to the coffin as it was taken away. Others held a serious expression in respect of the late Duchess of Kent.