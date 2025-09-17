King Charles marks Prince Harry’s royal return with delightful surprise

King Charles may have met his son Prince Harry in a meeting for less than an hour, but the monarch did not hold back on the arrangements to welcome his son back with open arms… and his favourite dessert.

After nearly two years of estrangement, it appears that Charles was absolutely delighted to finally reunite with his darling boy while Harry also seemed uplifted after the much-anticipated tea at Clarence House.

Buckingham Palace and a spokesperson confirmed the reunion in a simple statement and stressed that no more details would be provided on what was discussed between the father and son.

Now, royal sources have revealed new details which indicate that the mere 55-minute tea was an elaborate show of Harry’s return to the royal fold, per Tom Sykes via Substack The Royalist.

He noted that the most ‘striking’ element about Harry’s four-day UK visit last week was “how easy he made it look”. “Upbeat, funny, relaxed” Harry had flashed the image of “old Harry” that Britons once knew and adored. Apart from the many engagements he took on, his meeting with the king was what “really mattered”.

“Both sides tried to dampen expectations in advance, but the choreography on the day was unmistakable,” the royal expert shared. Describing the preparations, he confirmed “no corners were cut: sandwiches, biscuits, and Harry’s beloved chocolate biscuit cake were all laid out”.

Known to be Harry’s favourite, the chocolate biscuit cake was often served to him when he went for tea with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

“It was a proper tea—everything was there,” a source told Sykes.

Despite it being a private reunion, Sykes revealed it was “deliberate theatre” since the Palace had tipped off photographers prior to the meeting.

“Charles signalled to the world that Harry was back under his roof. Not a balcony return, yet, but the first step toward rehabilitation, and a direct rebuke to William.”