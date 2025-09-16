Buckingham Palace issues statement as royals bid farewell to Duchess

The grieving royal family will be saying their final goodbyes to the late Duchess of Kent in an emotional service for her funeral at Westminster Cathedral.

King Charles, accompanied by Queen Camilla, will join Prince and Princess of Wales along with other family members as honour the late royal.

Before the ceremony commenced, Buckingham Palace released a statement about the sombre event on Tuesday.

“Today, Members of the Royal Family will gather at Westminster Cathedral to remember the life of The Duchess of Kent,” it stated alongside a carousel with heartfelt photos honouring her memory.

Katharine peacefully passed away surrounded by her family members on Thursday, September 4th, at Kensington Palace.

The message also highlighted some details of her life and her service to the monarchy.

“In 1961, The Duchess married The Duke of Kent, cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, in York Minster. Together, they had three children and ten grandchildren,” it continued.

“Proudly of Yorkshire heritage, Her Royal Highness became a working Member of The Royal Family following her marriage, and in 1977 she was created a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO).

“For the last three decades of her life, The Duchess focused on her passion for music, stepping aside as a working Member of The Royal Family in 2002 to focus on her private and charitable work in this sector.”

Duchess of Kent, who was a devout Catholic Christian, will be the first royal member in 300 years to receive a Catholic funeral. The King is obliged to honour the late Duchess’s wishes as it was a “a long-pondered personal decision” by her.