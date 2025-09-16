Prince Harry slammed for 'mala fide' attempt to leverage King Charles' image

Prince Harry returned to his homeland, UK for a four-day visit from September 8 to September 11

Prince Harry has been slammed of his mala fide intention of using King Charles' 'stardust' to stay relevant, a royal expert has claimed.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, who has quietly celebrated his 41st birthday today, returned to his homeland, UK for a four-day visit from September 8 to September 11, during which he carried out a number of meaningful engagements.

Unsurprisingly, the main highlight of his trip was his reunion with his cancer-stricken father at Clarence House for the first time in 19 months.

The meeting last for more than an hour.

Later Prince Harry sat down for a bombshell interview in Ukraine with his team from the Invictus Games Foundation.

Speaking to The Guardian about his relationship with his father Harry said his priority this year was to 'focus on my dad.'

However, royal expert and biographer Ingrid Seward has claimed that Harry's move was nothing more than a 'PR Stunt,' arguing that he needs the King's stardust in order to stay relevant.

She told The Sun: 'I think it's a massive PR move to re-establish Harry in the hearts of the British people.

'Harry needs the stardust of his father. He needs people to see him as the son of a king.

'His earning power is related to who he is. Without being the royal he is, Harry would not be interested to anyone in California.

'But because he is the son of a king, and the brother of an heir to the throne, he is of great interest and he needs that connection.'