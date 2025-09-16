Govt raises diesel price by Rs2.78 per litre for next fortnight

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has increased the price of diesel by Rs2.78 per litre for the next fortnight of September 2025.
The revised prices are based on OGRA’s recommendations, inputs from the relevant ministry, and fluctuations in the international oil market.
In a statement, the Finance Division said that diesel, which previously cost Rs269.99 per litre, will now be sold for Rs272.77.
|Products
|
Existing Prices
w.e.f.
01.09.2025
New Prices
w.e.f.
16.09.2025
|Increase/Decrease
|High Speed Diesel (HSD)
|269.99
|272.77
|+2.78
|MS (Petrol)
|264.61
|264.61
|+0.00
The government, however, decided to keep petrol prices unchanged at Rs264.61.
Petrol is mainly used in private transportation, small vehicles, rickshaws, and two-wheelers.
Higher fuel prices significantly impact the budgets of the members of the middle and lower-middle classes, who primarily consume petrol for commuting.
On the other hand, a significant portion of the transport sector relies on high-speed diesel.
Its price is considered inflationary since it is predominantly used in heavy goods transport vehicles, trucks, buses, trains, and agricultural machinery such as tractors, tube wells, and threshers.
The consumption of high-speed diesel particularly contributes to the increased prices of vegetables and other food items.
