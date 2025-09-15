Prince Harry turns 41 with powerful message about his new life: 'really happy'

Prince Harry has opened up about how he feels living in a new place after stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

The Duke of Sussex returned to his homeland, UK for a four-day visit from September 8 to September 11, during which he carried a number of meaningful engagements.

Unsurprisingly, the main highlight of his trip was his reunion with his cancer-stricken father at Clarence House for the first time in 19 months. The meeting lasted for more than an hour.

Later, Prince Harry sat down for a bombshell interview in Ukraine with his team from the Invictus Games Foundation.

Speaking to The Guardian about his relationship with his father, life in Montecito, and writing his memoir, Spare.

Harry addressed claims that he unhappy with his new life in Montecito, where he lives with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

He refuted the accusations, saying: 'I am very happy with who I am and I like the life that I live.'

For the unversed, Prince Harry marks his 41st birthday today, Monday, September 12, 2025.

Royal fans await the royal family's family public birthday wishes for Harry amid the ongoing family feud. Since father and son recently reunited, it is believed he will receive an official greeting.

Meanwhile, the Palace is currently preparing for two-day State Visit of the US President Trump and First Lady Melania at the Windsor Castle.

Their trip is set to begin their trip on Tuesday, September, 18.