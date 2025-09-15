Nicole Kidman’s stay in UK sparks separation rumours with Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman’s brief stay in the UK without her husband Keith Urban has sparked separation rumours.

The Babygirl actress, who has been staying in England to film the Practical Magic 2, has decided to live at a luxurious Hampstead mansion for a while, which was once owned by pop star Boy George.

Woman's Day reported that Nicole has already wrapped the shoot of Practical Magic sequel and is now “getting comfortable with the dream home and Keith is nowhere to be seen”.

An insider told the outlet that the couple “do make an effort to speak every day when they're apart”.

However, the source shared that it's shocking after learning that they are living apart since Nicole's mother died last September.

The insider revealed that the Big Little Lies actress’ living arrangement “was raising eyebrows” among her friends and family.

“It's like they both went their separate ways after Nicole is getting comfortable in a dream home in London on the other side of the world,” said a source.

Meanwhile, Keith is currently travelling across the US and Canada with his High and Alive tour until the middle of October.

An insider added that no one knows “how long they can put up with this situation as they've always been diligent about not spending more than two weeks apart”.

“Clearly that's not the case anymore,” concluded a source.