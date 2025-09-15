Queen Camilla 'disagrees' with King Charles on 'unkind' Prince Harry

Queen Camilla allegedly differs her husband King Charles III on giving Prince Harry another chance, seemingly siding heir to the British throne William.

The 76-year-old is said to be desperate to make amends with the monarch, however, as he knows the time is running out.

However, the Queen thinks differently and she disagrees to the cancer-stricken King's idea to bring the Sussexes back to the royal fold.

The 78-year-old, who remains steadfast in her support to the King, will not 'forgive easily' the Duke of Sussex’s 'extremely unkind' comments, according to a new report.

She was not even present alongside her husband when he met Harry. It won't be easy for the Queen to "forgive" some of Harry’s attacks that left unhealed scars.

It emerges amid reports of reconciliation between father-son duo after the Duke's last week’s reunion with the monarch at Clarence House.

The "private tea" shared by the King and his youngest lasted just under an hour but has supercharged hopes of a reconciliation between the pair.

Harry’s declaration that Charles was "great" and his spokesman’s comment that he "loved being back in the UK" fuelled the speculation.

"He has been extremely unkind to her in print and in word, and she doesn’t forgive easily," a royal insider claimed.

"The royal family make elephants look like they have short memories," they told The Sunday Times.

Harry has made several critical statements about the senior royals in media appearances and in his 2023 memoir, Spare since he relocated

During a 2023 60 Minutes interview promoting his book, the Duke described Camilla as "the villain" and "the third person" in the marriage of his late mother, Princess Diana, and the King.

In his book, the Duke described meeting his soon-to-be stepmother as being like an "injection," where he thought: "Close your eyes and you won’t even feel it."