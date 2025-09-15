Sofia Vergara reveals why she missed coveted 2025 Emmys

Sofia Vergara has recently shared real reason why she had to miss out on the 2025 Emmys on September 14.

The Griselda actress turned to Instagram and opened up that she missed the 2025 Emmy Awards on Sunday after being hit with what she called the “craziest eye allergy” just before heading out the door.

Explaining her absence from the show, Sofia wrote in the caption, “Didn't make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER.”

“Sorry I had to cancel! Craziest eye [allergy] right before getting in the car!” added the Four Brothers actress after posting a close-up image of her swollen eye.

Sofia, who was scheduled to present at this year’s ceremony, was replaced by Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow who presented Adolescence‘s Stephen Graham with the Emmy for best limited or anthology series or movie actor.

It is pertinent to mention that the big winners of the evening were HBO Max's The Pitt and Apple TV+'s The Studio, which were named the Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Comedy Series, respectively.

Adolescence, on the other hand, was also the big winner in the Limited/Anthology category.

For the unversed, Sofia had been nominated several times for an Emmy for her roles in the sitcom Modern Family and the Netflix thriller Griselda, but she didn't win an award.