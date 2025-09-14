Niall Horan turns 32: Inside singer’s birthday celebrations

Niall Horan is all smiles as he celebrates another trip around the sun.

The former One Direction heartthrob marked his 32nd birthday with his The Voice family, giving fans a sweet glimpse into the intimate celebration.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, September 13, the official social media account for " shared a carousel of snapshots from the bash, writing, “Our Irish charmer is one year older — let’s wish Niall Horan a very happy birthday! #TheVoice | @NBC and Peacock."

The cover photos of the carousel featured a candid polaroid of the birthday boy wearing a white vest and pinstripe brown dress pants, holding a slice of cake in a plate in one hand and what looked like a drink in the other.

Other photos captured the Night Changes vocalist beaming as he posed with fellow judges Michael Bublé and Reba McEntire, clearly enjoying his big day.

In the background, a small table covered in black cloth was topped with a classic white cake, some treats, and disposable utensils.

Meanwhile the wall behind the table was adorned with golden foil curtains and black decorations.

Fans were thrilled to see the behind-the-scenes birthday content, flooding the comments with love and good wishes.

"OMG THANK YOU FOR THESE PHOTOS OH MY GOD [heart eyed emoji]," one fan gushed.

Another chimed in saying, "Happy 32nd to the man who ages like fine wine [flame and red heart emoji] These photos are bomb."

"Aww, this photo carousel made our day," a third added

Niall is an Irish singer-songwriter, who rose to prominence as a member of One Direction, formed in 2010 on the singing competition The X Factor.

The group released five albums and went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands of all time before announcing an indefinite hiatus in 2016 to pursue solo careers.