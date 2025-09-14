Prince Harry marks 'huge success' as differences grow between King, William

Prince Harry marked a 'huge success', but the road to achieving his goal is still a long way to go.

The Duke of Sussex began his UK tour on September 8 by paying a visit to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth's grave in Windsor, in a bid to remember the late monarch on her third death anniversary.

From performing a series of meaningful engagements to meeting his father, King Charles, Harry made it to the positive headlines for four days.

Now, a PR expert called his tour a "huge success" and also advised the Duke to maintain this "slow and steady" approach in order to build bridges.

PR expert Renae Smith said, "The best strategy for Harry now is slow and steady. Regular, low-key appearances that build solid foundations rather than flashy moments."

In conversation with Express, he added, "From a PR perspective, the strength was in its authenticity. Every engagement felt genuine, with a clear philanthropic thread running through it. I’ve always said philanthropy is his safest and strongest space. It plays to his strengths without inviting controversy."

Moreover, Renae pointed out that Harry did not make his charity work about himself this time. He also avoided making any controversial remarks in his speeches and fan encounters, winning the hearts of Britons.

The expert lauded the former working royal for handling the meeting with his father so well. He added, "It wasn’t dramatic, it didn’t spark gossip, and that quieter energy is exactly what he needs."

Notably, Harry received praise after reports suggested that Prince William is not on the same page as his father over the issue of making peace with his brother.