King Charles left furious as Andrew distracts public from key Trump visit

King Charles determined to focus on US State Visit as Prince Andrew remains ‘unwelcome’

Buckingham Palace is not pleased as they are forced to deal with a major setback ahead of the crucial US State Visit, given there had already been much nervousness surrounding the visit.

Despite careful and meticulous planning to avoid any mishaps, Prince Andrew managed to have slipped through the cracks and cause new headache for the royals, just days before the Trumps are set to arrive.

As the disgraced Duke of York remains under scrutiny for his shady ties to Jeffery Epstein, a surprising move from Downing Street has brought the attention right back to the Epstein files.

The British Prime Minister Keir Starmer sacked a Labour Party peer, Lord Peter Mandelson, over their connection to Epstein. He was recently appointed British ambassador to the US and now the UK is left without an ambassador at a crucial time.

“The Palace has been grumbling about how unhelpful it all is,” a diplomatic source told The Mail. Meanwhile, King Charles regards it as an “unwelcome distraction”.

Before the unprecedented second State Visit for Trump was inked, the visit was supposed to an informal one, especially after the controversial remarks that Trump had made. Although, the UK government was eager to have stronger ties with the US, even if it meant going “against the king’s wishes” of the monarch.

A courtier previously told The Daily Beast in June that this is an embarrassing situation for the Palace as secret tensions brew with Downing Street.

“Charles has been bounced into doing it now by Trump,” a former courtier told the outlet. “It’s embarrassing for the palace, which sent the letter suggesting that there was going to be this cosy, informal visit first, but it looks like Trump saw that for what it was; an attempt to kick the can down the road.”