Royal family members who broke key royal protocols

Apart from Meghan Markle, Princess Diana, Prince William and Princess Kate have had a fair share in breaking royal rules

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch of the British royal family, was a stickler for tradition.

Hence, it comes as no surprise that during her reign, royal traditions and protocols were strictly maintained by all members of the family. Although there were occasions when members of the family would not shy away from breaking some rules – whether they involved something from their daily routine or a major life decision.

Here are some key moments when royal family broke tradition:

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s wedding: Maid of Honour and Best Man

When Prince William and Kate Middleton wed in 2011, they stepped away from tradition by formally having a Best Man and Maid of Honour.

In royal custom, these roles are typically referred to as “supporters.” But at the Westminster Abbey ceremony, William chose his younger brother, Prince Harry, as his Best Man, while Kate asked her sister, Pippa, to serve as her Maid of Honour.

Continuing the family tradition years later, Harry chose William to be his Best Man at his wedding to Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in 2018.

However, according to Harper’s Bazaar, Meghan opted not to appoint a Maid of Honour for the occasion.

Prince William makes Tik Tok:

While royals are generally discouraged from taking selfies with the public, creating a TikTok seems even more unlikely.

However, Prince William surprised fans at Ulster University in Belfast, Northern Ireland, when he lent a hand to a student who was running late to class after waiting to meet him.

Following a quick exchange with the student and her friends, the Prince of Wales turned to the camera and said, “Lesley, I’m so sorry we’re late. But we’ve caught up now, and they didn’t believe you were here—so just say hi.”

Though it’s uncertain whether recording the clip technically broke any royal guidelines, the lighthearted exchange gave the impression that William was willing to bend tradition just a little.

Taking Selfies:

Traditionally, royal protocol discourages senior members of the monarchy from pausing to take photos with the public.

Yet in recent years, Prince William and Princess Kate have gradually eased away from this custom, occasionally seen happily posing for snapshots with admirers during appearances.

During her visit to Foxcubs Nursery — a well-regarded and affordable childcare center — the Princess of Wales spent time engaging with the children and discussed the significance of early childhood development with the staff.

She also warmly stopped outside to take pictures with parents who had gathered to greet her.

Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices:

Princess Diana’s bold fashion choices redefined royal style, often breaking long-held traditions. From off-shoulder gowns to sleek power suits, she embraced confidence and individuality over protocol.

Her daring looks not only challenged royal boundaries but also cemented her legacy as a global fashion icon who inspired generations.

Beyond glamour, her style spoke volumes—black “revenge dresses,” casual denim, and statement accessories became tools of self-expression.

She effortlessly blended elegance with relatability, setting trends that reshaped perceptions of royalty. By stepping outside rigid expectations, Diana transformed fashion into a powerful voice, influencing designers and admirers around the world.

Meghan Markle Signs Autographs:

Members of the Royal Family are prohibited from signing autographs due to concerns about forgery. However, when Meghan Markle became a royal, she carried with her the celebrity status of her Hollywood background.

In 2018, during one of her earliest public walkabouts at Cardiff Castle in Wales, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted bending the rules by giving her autograph to a young admirer.