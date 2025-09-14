Zara Tindall masters Cotswold Heritage in must have barn jacket

Zara Tindall follows in Princess Anne’s footsteps with barn jacket

Zara Tindall, queen of Cotswold countryside chic, proved once again why she is the poster girl for equestrian inspired fashion.

Zara was spotted on Friday at the Cornbury House Horse Trials in Cornbury Park, joined by her royal relative, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, rocking this season’s must have outerwear, the barn jacket.

She kept her autumnal look effortlessly stylish, wearing a mocha-brown waxed barn jacket from Fairfax and Favor, a brand she is affiliated with.

While the barn jacket might feel fresh for 2025, the style has long been a countryside staple.

Known for its durable waxed fabric, oversized boxy cut, and practical large pockets, it was originally designed for outdoor workers.

Today, the iconic jacket has crossed into mainstream fashion, appearing on Prada runways and gracing the shoulders of celebrities at festivals like Glastonbury.

Back in 2001, Princess Anne attended the Gatcombe Horse Trials sporting a strikingly similar waxed jacket in a slightly darker hue.

She paired it with a knitted jumper, sunglasses, and a chic neck scarf, perfectly blending practicality with her signature equestrian elegance.