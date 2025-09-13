Justin Bieber and wife Hailey address ongoing marriage rumors

Hailey and Justin Bieber tied the knot in 2018

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey sparked divorce rumours a months ago.

The reason behind such speculations emerged after reports regarding their marital issues and Bieber’s concerning behvaiour surfaced online.

In 2018, the couple tied the knot in a New York courthouse after dating for four years.

The Rhode owner has finally broken her silence on baseless speculations. She has dashed down all the rumours with a subtle response.

Hailey has time and again proclaimed that all the gossips about her life, relationship and mysterious social media post are not true.

In Vogue’s cover story released in May, the 28-year-old American model made a bold statement saying, "I feel like I’ve fought so hard to try to get people to understand me, or know who I am, or see me for me.”

She continued, "And people just don’t want to sometimes. And there’s nothing you can do about that.”

"I’ve been in a position where I’ve tried to tell my side of a story or correct a narrative or tell the truth of a lie and then they go, Well, she’s lying. Imagine how trapping that feels”, added Hailey.

The couple, who share a son named Jack Blues Bieber, is not on the verge of a divorce and their latest social media post is the proof of that.

The duo celebrated their child’s first birthday together in late August 2025.