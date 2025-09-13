Stars shine bright at the 77th Emmys Red Carpet

The 77th Emmys red carpet promises to be a star-studded affair as television’s biggest names gather in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.
On September 14, PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly will once again reunite to bring fans exclusive access with their Red Carpet Live show.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Bronwyn Newport will be hosting the red-carpet event along with Janine Rubenstein, Patrick Gomez, Gerrad Hall.
Among the stars expected to grace the red carpet are some of this year’s most talked-about nominees.
Abbott Elementary famed Quinta Brunson will join fellow breakout star Ayo Edebiri, who has been celebrated for her performance in The Bear.
Meanwhile, comedy legend Catherine O’Hara, veteran actor Harrison Ford are likely to walk carpet.
On the other hand, some fan favorites like Seth Rogen, Julianne Nicholson, Colman Domingo, Hannah Einbinder, Aimee Lou Wood, and Sheryl Lee Ralph will also be in attendance, making the runner one of the most exciting parts of the evening.
While shows like Severance, The Penguin, and The Studio lead the nominations, it’s the star power gracing the red carpet that sets the tone for the glamorous night ahead.
The two-hour pre-show will spotlight the night’s most anticipated arrivals, with conversations and fashion moments from nominees and celebrated television icons.
Fans can tune in across PEOPLE’s digital platforms, including YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and the Roku Channel, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.
Selena Gomez bags seat right ahead of Steve Marin and Martin Short
Jennifer Aniston also get teary eyes when talking about her late dog Norman
Bowen Yang opens up about his stay on Saturday Night Live show after almost walking away from it
Alec Baldwin drags Rust shooting case back into spotlight with legal standoff
Harry Styles steps out with girlfriend Zoe Kravitz and her father for a cosy lunch
The 33-year-old singer is looking back at her infamous 'Unidentified with Demi Lovato' days