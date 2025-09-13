Stars shine bright at the 77th Emmys Red Carpet

'Severance and 'The Penguin' lead 2025 Emmy nominations

The 77th Emmys red carpet promises to be a star-studded affair as television’s biggest names gather in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.

On September 14, PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly will once again reunite to bring fans exclusive access with their Red Carpet Live show.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Bronwyn Newport will be hosting the red-carpet event along with Janine Rubenstein, Patrick Gomez, Gerrad Hall.

Celebrities to walk the carpet of 2025 Emmys:

Among the stars expected to grace the red carpet are some of this year’s most talked-about nominees.

Abbott Elementary famed Quinta Brunson will join fellow breakout star Ayo Edebiri, who has been celebrated for her performance in The Bear.

Meanwhile, comedy legend Catherine O’Hara, veteran actor Harrison Ford are likely to walk carpet.

On the other hand, some fan favorites like Seth Rogen, Julianne Nicholson, Colman Domingo, Hannah Einbinder, Aimee Lou Wood, and Sheryl Lee Ralph will also be in attendance, making the runner one of the most exciting parts of the evening.

While shows like Severance, The Penguin, and The Studio lead the nominations, it’s the star power gracing the red carpet that sets the tone for the glamorous night ahead.

How fans can tune into the 77th Emmy Awards:

The two-hour pre-show will spotlight the night’s most anticipated arrivals, with conversations and fashion moments from nominees and celebrated television icons.

Fans can tune in across PEOPLE’s digital platforms, including YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and the Roku Channel, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.