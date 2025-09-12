Buckingham Palace shares bombshell update after Trump's last-minute change

Buckingham Palace issues major update ahead of Trump visit: 'Keep an eye'

King Charles' office provided insight into preparations for Donald Trump's state visit to the UK after last-minute changes by the President.

For the unversed, the US President, alongside his wife, Melania Trump, is set to begin their tour on Thursday in the coming week.

On September 12, the royal family released a video, featuring the role of 'Royal Mews,' as they help in bringing the royals and their guests through the town and dropping them off at the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle in style.

The monarch's team increased the curiosity of fans by asking if they "Ever wondered how The Royal Household prepare to welcome a Head of State to the UK?"

The Palace's team shared the delightful news that they will be sharing behind-the-scenes with different teams across Windsor Castle, stating, "Keep an eye on" on the royal family's social media channels.

In today's video, the royal officials unveiled the crucial role played by "The Royal Mews."

It is important to note that the new video was released by Buckingham Palace after the change in dates of Trump's much-anticipated visit.

Trump and the First Lady were originally scheduled to arrive in the UK on September 17 and depart on September 19.

However, due to a busy schedule for the couple, they will now arrive at Windsor Castle on September 16.