Justin Bieber gives glimpse into his bond with son Jack Blues

Justin Bieber is enjoying fatherhood!

The 31-year-old singer recently, on Instagram, gives his fans sneak peek, showing his 1-year-old Jack Blues.

In one of the photos, Justin is seen sitting in the passenger seat of a car, holding onto Jack's feet as the toddler stands on his lap. Jack, wearing just a diaper, holds onto the car dashboard for extra stability.

The father-son duo gazes out the windshield, taking in the scenery. Hailey Bieber, Jack's mother, added the photo to her Instagram Stories, accompanied by one of Justin's new songs, Mother in You.

The Yummy Yummy singer also shared other adorable photos of himself and Jack. In one, he's carrying his son outside, with Jack pointing out to the distance. Another photo features Jack sitting on Justin's lap, looking curious as he turns his head to gaze at something off-camera.

These photos come after Justin's earlier Instagram update from September 8, where he shared photos of himself and Jack bonding in a kayak on the water.

The couple recently celebrated Jack's first birthday. Hailey posted a series of photos from the party on her Instagram account, including a photo booth strip with the theme "Camp Jack."

The photos showcased the special moments between Hailey and Jack, with the proud mother smiling as she holds her son close.