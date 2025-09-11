Tom Brady still deals with 'famous' Netflix roast as Gisele Bündchen breaks silence

Tom Brady has a highlight of his life now… the Netflix roast!

The roast has brought attention to his past divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen, with many comedians and celebrities joking about their failed marriage.

The roast, which featured jokes about various aspects of Brady's life, seemed to hit a nerve with Bündchen, who was reportedly "deeply disappointed" by the special.

Brady, who has spent nearly three decades in locker rooms where teasing is part of the culture, seemed to take the roast in stride, saying, "All we do is roast each other. I had a great time."

However, he admitted that he overlooked one important detail: his family. "The only thing that was hard for me was that I have kids that, you know, it hurts their feelings. When you're a parent, and I didn't think about those things, I learned a lesson," he added.

The roast created fresh tension between Brady and Bündchen, who have been co-parenting their children since their divorce in 2022.

Bündchen criticised the special, calling it an "irresponsible" and "disrespectful portrayal of her family." Despite the tension, sources indicate that the former couple has since found a way to put it behind them and focus on raising their children.

The supermodel recently spoke about the challenges of co-parenting, saying, "Especially because now they're in two different homes and there are two different ways."

She emphasised the importance of staying true to oneself and not letting outside opinions dictate parenting choices, saying, "I can't really worry about what other people say about me because what they say about me is none of my business... If I'm going to be affected by that, I'm never going to live my truth."