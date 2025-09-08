'Interstellar' star Matthew McConaughey makes confession about son

Matthew McConaughey, iconic Hollywood star who is best known for his famous role in Interstellar, has revealed a surprise about his family life that touched fans.

The actor admitted he never knew his 17 year old son Levi wanted to try acting until the teenager kept asking him for a chance.

The Oscar winner explained that his son came to him four times, asking if he could audition for the role of his son in the new film The Lost Bus.

At first, McConaughey brushed it off, but eventually he helped Levi send in an audition tape. However, the tape was sent to director Paul Greengraut mentioning that he was McConaughey’s son.

When the director saw it, his reaction was instant. He reportedly said, “That’s the kid.”

The actor shared, “He’s introducing himself and I happen to be alongside him and in some of the same scenes which is pretty cool. Three generations. My mother has always been a performer and so she’s been films. I had no idea he was even interested.”

His 93 year old mother Kay also appears in the movie, making it a rare family project.

Levi recalled the moment he got the big news. He said, “I knew it was a good audition and I was like, ‘OK. This is good.’ But I did not think I was going to get the part. I was trying not to start crying on the phone so I was like, ‘Yeah, that would be amazing. Thank you so much. This is great.’ I hang up the phone and I started crying.”

For the unversed, Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves are also parents to Vida, 15, and Livingston, 12.